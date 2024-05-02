GFA boosts Regional Football Associations with GHc300,000 for officiating fees

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has delivered on its promise to support regional football by disbursing GHc300,000 to all 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) for the payment of officiating fees in various league competitions.



This financial injection follows a pledge made by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the 29th Ordinary Session of the GFA Congress in Kumasi in July 2023.



The funds, distributed based on factors such as the number of clubs and matches in each region, aim to ensure equity in officiating across the country.



The Greater Accra RFA received GHc50,000, while the other regions, excluding Upper East and Upper West, received GHc30,000 each. The Upper East and Upper West regions received GHc20,000 each.



These funds are crucial for supporting clubs in Division Two, Division Three, Regional Women's Division One, and Colts U13, U15, and U17 leagues, which fall under the jurisdiction of the RFAs and District Football Associations (DFAs).



Historically, the payment of officiating fees has been a major challenge for clubs in the Regional Leagues. The GFA's financial support will alleviate this burden and ensure smoother operations of these leagues.



Additionally, the GFA is investing GHc200,000 in training "Catch Them Young" Referees to enhance their skills and readiness for officiating in the Regional League competitions.



This investment is part of the GFA's broader effort to develop and nurture young referees through its "Catch Them Young" Refereeing Policy.



As part of its commitment to resourcing referees, the GFA has already provided whistles, Assistant Referees flags, and red and yellow cards to the RFAs. In the coming weeks, referee uniforms will also be distributed to further support the "Catch Them Young" Referees initiative.