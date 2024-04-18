GFA boss Kurt Okraku backs Committee for U15 Girls Challenge Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA President Kurt Okraku has expressed his full support for the Committee responsible for overseeing the inaugural U15 Girls Challenge Cup.



He has urged them to ensure that the young participants have an exceptional experience during the tournament.



Okraku emphasized that the U15 Girls Challenge Cup aligns with the Women's Football Strategy implemented by the Football Association.



He highlighted the significant interest from FIFA and stressed the importance of meeting all the necessary requirements. Okraku expressed his satisfaction with the team's progress, noting the positive atmosphere and energy within the group.



The President further emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the tournament.



He stated that the regional teams should represent all aspects of the region, including kids in school, kids on the streets, and grassroots players. Okraku believes that talent can be found everywhere and should be given the opportunity to shine.



Okraku also highlighted the crucial role of the U15 stage in identifying and nurturing talent.



He proposed that successful U15 teams should be promoted en-bloc each year, with only a small percentage of new faces being considered for inclusion.



Additionally, he urged the committee to prioritize safeguarding measures and ensure regional ownership of the tournament.



Okraku advised that qualified safeguarding officers should always be present in meetings, as mandated by FIFA. He encouraged the committee to engage with regional ministers to take ownership of the tournament, as it represents the entire region.



In conclusion, President Okraku expressed his gratitude to the committee members for their dedication to Ghana football. He expressed his confidence in their ability to deliver a successful tournament and assured them of his unwavering support.



The U15 Girls Challenge Cup will be launched on June 14, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters. It is a crucial component of the Women's Football Strategy implementation for the years 2023-2026.