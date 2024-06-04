You are here: HomeSports2024 06 04Article 1946219

League Report of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA boss Kurt Okraku brings relief to new Mothers on his birthday in an emotionally-filled atmosphere

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku visited the labour ward at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital Kurt Okraku visited the labour ward at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

President Simeon-Okraku of the Ghana Football Association celebrated his birthday by spending time with new mothers and staff at the Maternity Block of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

During the visit, he learned about the challenges faced by some mothers who were detained due to unpaid medical bills after giving birth.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his desire to experience the childbirth process as a way to empathize with the mothers.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment