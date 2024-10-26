You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998728

GFA boss Kurt Okraku chairs WAFU Zone B meeting in Addis Ababa 

Kurt Okraku (right) will CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe Kurt Okraku (right) will CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who serves as President of WAFU Zone B, led a meeting on October 20, 2024, with Presidents and General Secretaries from the seven member associations of West Africa Zone B in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This gathering took place during the 46th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF President Dr. Patrice

