GFA boss Kurt Okraku denies referee control allegations

Sports News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has strongly refuted allegations of influencing referees, calling them "completely false."



Addressing the media in Sunyani, Okraku emphasized that such claims are baseless and part of a "non-existent theory."



He reaffirmed his administration's dedication to advancing Ghanaian football and outlined plans to boost the Division One League by securing television coverage.



Okraku highlighted this initiative as part of a broader strategy to enhance the league's visibility and commercial appeal, focusing on grassroots development.