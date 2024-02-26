GFA charges Asante Kotoko assistant coach for misconduct after referee comments

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misconduct which involves making disparaging remarks against the match officials following his side's 1-0 defeat to Heart of Lions in week 18 of the top-flight at the Kpando Stadium on Saturday.



The former Liberty Professionals coach expressed his displeasure about the performance of the referee in his post-match conference.



"I wouldn't want to talk about the referee, but we all saw what happened. I think if we want our football to progress, our referees need to step up," he said.



The GFA, in response to his comment, has given Ocloo until Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to respond to the charge.



The association has emphasized the importance of fair play and respectful dialogue concerning match officials, thereby taking a strong stance against any behavior that goes against the principles of fair play.



Below is the GPA's post on X:



