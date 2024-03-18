GFA clarifies absence of Partey, Paintsil, and Williams from Black Stars' friendlies

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided explanations for the absence of Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, and Inaki Williams from Ghana's upcoming friendly matches in March.



Otto Addo, the newly appointed head coach of Ghana, unveiled his first squad, prompting queries on social media regarding the absence of these three prominent players.



While the squad features several debutants, including Felix Kyei of Kotoko and Osman Ibrahim of FC Nordsjaelland, it also marks the return of Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Edmund Addo.



In response to the inquiries, the GFA clarified the reasons for the absence of Partey, Paintsil, and Williams from the squad.



According to the GFA release, Paintsil is currently undergoing immigration documentation procedures in the United States following his move there, which prevents him from traveling outside the US until the process is completed.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has requested to be excused from the upcoming matches to focus on gaining full fitness after recent injury setbacks, while Inaki Williams has been withdrawn from the squad to allow him to rest and recuperate fully from his recent injuries.



Below is the statement from the GFA:



Reasons for the omission of Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil and Inaki Williams from Ghana’s squad:



Joseph Painstil: As a result of his move to the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed.



Thomas Partey: Asked to be excused from the game to gain full fitness following recent injuries.



Inaki Williams: Pulled out the games to have some rest and fully recover from recent injury setbacks