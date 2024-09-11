GFA could propose TnA Stadium as alternative venue for Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) may look into the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa as a possible replacement venue for the Black Stars' home games, following the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) withdrawal of approval for Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.



This action was prompted by CAF's worries regarding the stadium's adequacy, particularly due to technical problems like an inadequate playing surface, resulting in its disqualification for Category 3 international matches.