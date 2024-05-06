GFA delegation commemorates passing of Vice President Mark Addo’s mother

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

A distinguished group from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) gathered on Saturday to pay their respects during the one-week remembrance of the late Mrs. Gladys Addo, mother of GFA Vice-President, Mark Addo.



Led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the GFA team joined Mr. Mark Addo and his family in a solemn Church service to offer comfort and solidarity during this difficult time.



After the service, President Kurt Okraku led the delegation in officially expressing condolences to Mr. Mark Addo and his family, creating an atmosphere of compassion and support.



President Okraku was accompanied by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, former Black Stars Management Committee member Mr. Kwame Bamfo (Sikkens/Alisa Hotels), and Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel Noel.



Also in attendance were the President of Dreams Football Club, Alhaji Jiji Mohammed, along with a significant number of Management and staff from the Ghana Football Association.



Noteworthy representatives from the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and Koforidua Semper Fi, a Division One club owned by Mr. Mark Addo, were present as well.



The event attracted a large audience, including the President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah (Mospacka), and the Honorable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong (MP), Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



Details regarding the funeral arrangements for the late Mrs. Gladys Addo will be communicated at a later date.