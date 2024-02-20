GFA fines Real Tamale United GHC10K for misconduct

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United FC has been fined GHS10,000 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to misconduct during their game against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League Day 13 match, held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Section 16(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 was violated as the Club failed to ensure the Match Commissioner's safety.



The Club was also charged under section 16(2)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 for the inappropriate behaviour of their supporters.



The Club admitted to the charges and requested leniency. The GFA Disciplinary Committee, during the hearing, imposed a fine on the Club and barred them from playing their next three home matches at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Additionally, the Club was warned that any further misconduct would result in severe sanctions.