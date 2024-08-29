GFA makes pre-match, post-match press conferences mandatory for Premier League clubs

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared that pre-match and post-match press conferences will be compulsory for Premier League and other elite clubs during the 2024/25 football season.



Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA, made this announcement at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the association.



In his speech, he revealed that all clubs engaged in official



competitions, particularly those in the higher tiers of Ghanaian football, will be required to hold these press conferences.



The GFA President emphasized that clubs that do not adhere to this requirement will face strict penalties.



"Clubs that neglect to fulfill the mandatory pre-match and post-match conference obligations will incur significant repercussions," stated Kurt Okraku.