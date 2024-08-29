You are here: HomeSports2024 08 29Article 1974884

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA makes pre-match, post-match press conferences mandatory for Premier League clubs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared that pre-match and post-match press conferences will be compulsory for Premier League and other elite clubs during the 2024/25 football season.

Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA, made this announcement at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the association.

In his speech, he revealed that all clubs engaged in official

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment