Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Collins Dei, the Association's Chief Finance Officer (CFO), participated in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Governance Workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from June 7th to June 9th, 2024.



The workshop aimed to improve governance and financial best practices within CAF Member Associations by bringing together



General Secretaries and Finance Directors from different associations.



It served as a collaborative learning platform to enhance governance standards across the continent.