GFA on track with women's football development strategy – Jennifer Amankwa Sarpong

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Jennifer Amankwa Sarpong, the Head of Women's Football Development at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has confirmed that the GFA is making significant strides with its Women's Football Strategy.



During her address at the Women's Football Administrators Course in Prampram, she highlighted the Association's dedication to enhancing women's football throughout the country.



She noted that the GFA has provided refresher courses for female coaches, developed the skills of administrators, trained female referees, and organized additional training for qualified technical staff at the national team level.