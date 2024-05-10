GFA pays glowing tribute to colts football icon Saani Dendem

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association has expressed its condolences for the late grassroots football icon, Saani Dendem, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



Renowned for his significant impact on youth football in the nation, he succumbed to a brief illness.



Following the announcement of his demise, the football fraternity in Ghana has been in mourning, with numerous individuals honouring the legend through social media.



He is acknowledged for discovering numerous prominent Ghanaian footballers, such as the renowned Bashiru Gambo and Prince Polley.



In a social media post, GFA stated, "We are deeply grieved by the departure of Saani Mohammed (commonly known as Sani Dendem), whose enthusiasm and commitment to grassroots football motivated numerous players.



His legacy will endure in the hearts of those he influenced and in the annals of Ghana Football. May his soul Rest in Peace."



Saani Dendem, whose real name is Saani Mohammed, was also the creator and proprietor of the lower-tier club Anokye Stars.



