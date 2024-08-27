GFA president Kurt Okraku announces crackdown on unauthorized betting on Ghana Premier League matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

President Okraku has committed to tackling the unauthorized participation of betting companies in Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches, underscoring that no bookmaker has received official licensing to provide odds for these events.



The recent appearance of GPL matches on betting platforms has raised significant concerns, particularly in light of match-fixing allegations linked to scandals such as the notorious AshantiGold versus Inter Allies incident from the 2020/21 season.



During his address at the GFA's 30th Ordinary Congress, Okraku detailed the association's approach to addressing these challenges, indicating that the GFA's legal team will directly engage with betting companies to put an end to these activities.