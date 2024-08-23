You are here: HomeSports2024 08 23Article 1973096

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA president Kurt Okraku in Ivory Coast to watch WAFU Zone Women's CL final

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association and concurrently the president of WAFU Zone B, has arrived in Ivory Coast for the finals of the 2024 WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2024.

During his visit, President Okraku engaged in discussions with Phillip Tchere, the Executive Director of Zone B, and Armand Désiré

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment