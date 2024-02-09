GFA president discloses plans to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, presented an ambitious vision for the enhancement of the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram during a recent Meet the Press event in Kumasi.



A key feature of the development plans is the construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility, a crucial step towards aligning the center with international standards.



Partially funded by the government's World Cup 2022 allocation, the project aims to elevate infrastructure to accommodate various national teams and host matches.



Okraku detailed the multifaceted development plans, which include the installation of floodlights on the AstroTurf, the construction of the accommodation facility, the introduction of top-of-the-range natural grass pitches, and the procurement of vehicles for regional blocs.



The addition of floodlights on the AstroTurf and the provision of vehicles for regional blocs are integral components of the comprehensive upgrade initiative. These strategic enhancements underscore the GFA's commitment to fortifying football infrastructure and ensuring adequate facilities for training and matches.



Since its establishment, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence has played a crucial role as a training and camping base for various national teams. With these planned improvements, the center is poised to further solidify its position in nurturing and developing football talent, contributing to the growth of the sport at the national level.