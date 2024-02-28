GFA receives Black Stars head coach search committee report

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars head coach search committee has submitted its report and recommendations to the Executive Council for further action.



The report was received by President Simeon-Okraku on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



The Executive Council will now review the recommendations from the search committee and decide on the next Black Stars Coach. Once the coaching decision is resolved, the FA will engage with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as other key stakeholders for their support.



It will be recalled that the Executive Council appointed a five-member Committee, headed by Vice President Mark Addo, to search for a new Coach for the senior Men’s national team following the departure of Chris Hughton.



The Committee was also mandated to target suitable and competent coaches for consideration even if they don’t apply for the post.



The five-man search Committee included Vice President Mark Addo, Banker Kojo Addae Mensah, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ghana Football legend Opoku Nti and William Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.