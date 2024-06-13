GFA referees manager Alex Kotey optimistic about officiating improvement in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

GFA referees manager Alex Kotey provided an assessment of officiating in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season, noting a positive start with room for improvement in the future.



Speaking at the Ghana Football Awards Launch, Kotey mentioned overall satisfaction with officiating standards but also recognized a decrease in quality during the middle of the season.



He emphasized the need for continuous improvement and expressed optimism for better officiating in the upcoming year.