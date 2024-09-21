GFA reports Soccabet, Sportybet, and others for unauthorized betting on Premier League matches

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reported several betting companies, including Soccabet, Sportybet, Football.com, and ilotbet, to the Gaming Commission for unauthorized betting on GFA-sanctioned matches.



The GFA has requested urgent action from the Commission to stop these companies from offering odds on their games, which violates the Association's legal rights and threatens the integrity of Ghanaian football.



GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasized that no betting company is licensed to offer odds on Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches and warned of legal action against non-compliant betting platforms.