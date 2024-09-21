You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984367

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanafa.org

GFA reports Soccabet, Sportybet, and others for unauthorized betting on Premier League matches

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku emphasized that no betting company is licensed to offer odds on Ghana Premier League Kurt Okraku emphasized that no betting company is licensed to offer odds on Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reported several betting companies, including Soccabet, Sportybet, Football.com, and ilotbet, to the Gaming Commission for unauthorized betting on GFA-sanctioned matches.

The GFA has requested urgent action from the Commission to stop these companies from offering odds on their games, which violates the Association's legal rights and threatens the integrity of Ghanaian football.

GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasized that no betting company is licensed to offer odds on Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches and warned of legal action against non-compliant betting platforms.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment