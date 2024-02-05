GFA reschedules two MTN FA Cup R16 games

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that its Competitions Department has rescheduled two MTN FA Cup Round of 16 games following the request by the John Agyekum (J.A) Kufuor Foundation to organise a football match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.



The approval of the Cup game has resulted in the rescheduling of the Karela United vs Asante Kotoko game as well as the tie between Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea.



Karela United will now host Asante Kotoko at Aliu Mahama Stadium on Tuesday, February 13, while Berekum Chelsea trek to Nsoatre to take on Nsoatreman FC at Nana Konamansa Park on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



The Kufuor Cup will therefore take place at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024, as part of activities marking the 85th birthday anniversary of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor – former President of the Republic.



The GFA urged Stakeholders to take note of the changes and act accordingly.