GFA's Domestic Leagues Committee holds strategic planning meeting

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Domestic Leagues Committee (DLC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) convened for a strategic planning meeting on April 30, 2024, at the GFA Headquarters.



Chaired by Dr. Tony Aubynn, the 10-member committee discussed various aspects of the ongoing football season and laid out plans for the upcoming seasons.



Among the key topics discussed were an assessment of the current 2023-24 Football Season across different leagues and the formulation of policies and action plans for the remainder of the season.



The committee also began planning for the 2024-25 football season, aiming to enhance the quality and integrity of Ghana's domestic leagues.



During the meeting, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo emphasized the importance of the DLC in overseeing the Ghana Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, and the Access Bank Division One League.



He urged the committee to collaborate closely with other GFA bodies to ensure the smooth operation of league activities.



Chairman Dr. Tony Aubynn highlighted the critical role of the DLC in elevating the standards of Ghanaian football leagues. He expressed confidence in the committee's ability to improve the leagues, emphasizing the importance of developing local talent for the national teams.



Deputy members of the DLC, Mr. George Gyawu and Mrs. Hilary Boateng, as well as former Ghanaian international Sam Johnson, were present at the meeting. The committee also included members such as ASP Yakubu Asamani, Cleopatra Nketia, Alphonse Cudjoe, and Fiifi Tackie, who actively participated in the discussions.



The GFA's working group was well-represented at the meeting, with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo leading the team.



Other key figures from the GFA, including Deputy General Secretary Ama Brobey Williams, Referees Manager Alex Kotey, Director of Competitions Julius Ben Emunah, and members from the Communications Department, also attended the strategic planning meeting.