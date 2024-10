Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

George Afriyie has expressed that the Ghana Football Association's decision to dismiss Kwesi Appiah was a misstep.



He believes that Appiah's coaching brought a sense of stability and progress to the Black Stars, suggesting that his leadership should have been retained, especially considering the team's recent struggles.



Afriyie’s comments reflect a



broader concern regarding the direction of Ghanaian football and the management of the national team.



His views emphasize the need for consistency in coaching to rebuild and strengthen the Black Stars.