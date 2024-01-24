GFA sacks Chris Hughton

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars.



This is according to a statement on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)



"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect," the statement read.



"The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars."



"The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars," the GFA added.