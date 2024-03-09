GFA set to announce new Black Stars head coach ahead of friendly against Uganda

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is preparing to make a crucial announcement in anticipation of the Black Stars' upcoming friendly against Uganda on March 26, 2024.



According to GHANAsoccernet.com, a new head coach and technical team are set to be revealed prior to the friendly match.



Following the disappointing exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana FA has promptly initiated the process of appointing a new head coach. A committee was assigned the responsibility of selecting the most suitable candidate to lead the national team forward.



After thorough deliberations and evaluations, the committee has finalized its report and submitted it to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association. The Executive Council will now engage in further consultations to ensure that the best decision is made regarding the new head coach.



Recent reports suggest that a shortlist of candidates has been compiled and forwarded to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for consideration. Among the potential candidates, former Ghana coach and Dortmund trainer Otto Addo has emerged as a frontrunner for the highly sought-after position.



It has been reported that over 600 coaches applied for the role, highlighting the immense interest and significance attached to coaching the Black Stars.



The GFA is determined to select a coach who possesses the necessary experience, expertise, and vision to guide the national team to success on the international stage.



As the countdown to the friendly match against Uganda continues, anticipation is growing within the football fraternity as fans eagerly await the official announcement of the new head coach.



The decision is expected to shape the future trajectory of Ghanaian football and reignite the nation's hopes of achieving glory in upcoming competitions.