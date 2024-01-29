GFA sets February 2 as application deadline for Black Stars head coach

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Committee set up to name a new Black Stars head coach has named February 2 as the deadline date for the submission of applications to fill the vacant role.



The communication was released officially by the GFA as the committee has been tasked to name a new head coach for the Black Stars.



Prospective coaches must meet five criteria including having a 15 year coaching experience to be named as Black Stars head coach.



This comes at a time, Lawyer Ace Ankomah declined to serve as a member of the five man committee set up to find a new Black Stars head coach.



Other members of the committee include Ghanaian football legend Opoku Nti, sports psychologist Professor Kwame Mintah and GFA Vice President Mark Addo who is the committee chairman.



Chris Hughton was sacked from Black Stars head coaching role after overseeing a poor run at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire that ended in a first round exit for Ghana.