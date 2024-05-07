GFA sets dates for Dreams FC's postponed Ghana Premier League matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku and the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have officially announced the rescheduled dates for Dreams FC's pending fixtures in the Ghana Premier League.



These matches had to be postponed due to Dreams FC's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.



After being eliminated from the continental competition at the semi-final stage, Dreams FC will now resume their league action.



Their first match will be against Bechem United in Week 15, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Following that, Dreams FC will host Legon Cities FC in a Matchday 24 showdown on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.



All relevant parties are advised to take note of these dates and make the necessary arrangements accordingly.



Further information regarding the scheduling of the remaining outstanding fixtures will be communicated in due course.



Dreams FC, who made their debut in continental football this season, concluded their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Egyptian powerhouse SC Zamalek in the semi-finals.