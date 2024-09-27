GFA should not put pressure on Black Stars to perform on bad pitches – Derek Boateng

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to refrain from putting pressure on Black Stars players to perform on inadequate pitches in the country.



As Ghana prepares for its upcoming home match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan, it will take place outside the country, as CAF has revoked the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for Category Three matches due to persistent pitch problems.



This issue has gained prominence, particularly after the team's recent loss to Angola in the first qualifier, which many believe was influenced by the substandard playing conditions.