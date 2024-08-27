GFA to invest over GHC3 million in footballs for new season - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced its intention to allocate over GHC 3 million for the procurement of footballs for clubs in both the premier and lower divisions as the new season commences in September.



This initiative builds upon last season's efforts, aiming to enhance club development and reduce the financial strain associated with equipment acquisition.



During the 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaian Soccer Center of Excellence, GFA President Kurt Okraku revealed a partnership with FIFA to invest $100,000 in footballs aimed at grassroots development.



“Football fundamentally revolves around the ball. Therefore, our strategic initiative to partner with FIFA for the investment of $100,000 in footballs for grassroots development will be continued.”