GFA unveils fixtures for 2024/25 Women’s Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the fixtures for the 2024/25 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, which is scheduled to commence on Friday, October 18, 2024.

This season's competition will once again be organized into two distinct zones: Northern and Southern, showcasing an array of exciting matchups. Enthusiasts throughout the nation are keen to observe the thrilling contests

