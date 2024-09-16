GH¢85 million paid Akufo-Addo’s relative for stadia renovations but….

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that over GH¢85 million in taxpayer funds was allocated to companies owned by President Akufo-Addo's family for rehabilitating Ghana's national sports stadiums, yet CAF has banned the use of these venues for international matches.



FIFA had also given US$260,000 to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for pitch maintenance, but stadium conditions remain poor.



Despite these investments, Ghana's stadiums, including Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadiums, fail to meet international standards, forcing Ghana to find alternative venues for upcoming matches.