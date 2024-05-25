You are here: HomeSports2024 05 25Article 1942316

Source: Footballghana

GHALCA and AfroSports Team Up for Ghana football capacity building summit

Kudjoe Fianoo Kudjoe Fianoo

GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed a partnership with AfroSports to host a football development summit for clubs in Ghana.

The summit will focus on educating clubs about current football trends and fostering networking opportunities.

Fianoo stressed the significance of keeping abreast of the dynamic football landscape, highlighting advancements in equipment and technology for player performance tracking.

Additionally, he mentioned that the summit will address strategies for clubs to generate revenue through platforms like TikTok.

