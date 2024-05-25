GHALCA and AfroSports Team Up for Ghana football capacity building summit

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed a partnership with AfroSports to host a football development summit for clubs in Ghana.



The summit will focus on educating clubs about current football trends and fostering networking opportunities.



Fianoo stressed the significance of keeping abreast of the dynamic football landscape, highlighting advancements in equipment and technology for player performance tracking.



Additionally, he mentioned that the summit will address strategies for clubs to generate revenue through platforms like TikTok.