GHALCA chairman praises Dreams FC’s heroics in Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has lauded Dreams FC for their outstanding performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Dreams FC made an impressive debut in continental football, reaching the semi-final stage before exiting with a 3-0 defeat to Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek. In an interview with Graphic Sports, Fianoo praised Dreams FC for exceeding expectations and demonstrating the quality of Ghana's local league on the African platform.



He stressed the significance of backing the domestic league to unleash its full potential, stating that with adequate support, Ghanaian clubs can achieve significant success in continental competitions.



Fianoo emphasized the importance of strengthening and providing the necessary assistance to the local league to ensure the continuous triumph of Ghanaian clubs in both domestic and CAF interclub tournaments.



During the GHALCA President's Cup, which featured Asante Kotoko and Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, Fianoo emphasized GHALCA's advocacy for the local game by calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government to invest in the domestic league.



He questioned the level of support Ghanaian clubs are receiving from the government, citing instances where visiting teams like ASEC and Zamalek travelled directly to Kumasi for matches.



Fianoo highlighted that the success of Ghanaian clubs in CAF competitions is beneficial for the nation as a whole and appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to offer assistance to the domestic game and local clubs to enable them to thrive in Africa.