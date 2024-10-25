GHALCA denounces Kudjoe Fianoo's impeachment plot against GFA President Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has clarified its position regarding Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo's recent attempts to remove the elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.



During a significant meeting on October 24, 2024, GHALCA executives discussed Fianoo's controversial remarks about impeaching the GFA president.



They expressed concern over his efforts to undermine the



football administration in Ghana, suggesting that he is misusing GHALCA for his agenda.



Fianoo, who has been criticized for his leadership, recently announced plans to rally support for his campaign against Simeon-Okraku, citing the Black Stars' difficulties in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as justification.



His comments, made on Promise FM, have sparked discontent among GHALCA members, who are troubled by the negative atmosphere created by their Chairman.



In a statement released on October 24, 2024, GHALCA emphasized that it does not endorse Fianoo's views, noting that while he is entitled to his personal opinions, there is a distinction between those and the official stance of the Association.