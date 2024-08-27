GHALCA tournament opportunity for all players to prove themselves – Nations FC Coach Kassim Mingle

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kassim Ocansey Mingle, the head coach of Nations FC, has disclosed that he is utilizing the GHALCA 2024 Tournament as an opportunity for his players to demonstrate their capabilities in anticipation of the upcoming season, which resumes next month.



This statement followed a 2-0 loss to his former club, Bechem United, during their second match in the tournament.



Mingle defended his strategy by noting that he fielded only one player from the previous match against Medeama.



Despite the setback, the seasoned coach expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "I am quite impressed with the display, and there is significant potential for further development. As this is pre-season, it is essential to provide every player with an opportunity to participate."