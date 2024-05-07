GOC applauds 4x100m men's relay team's qualification for Paris Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has extended hearty congratulations to Ghana's 4x100 Metre Men’s Relay Team for securing qualification to the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



In a statement, the GOC lauded the team's outstanding performance at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, where Ghana clinched victory in Heat 2, securing its spot in the prestigious event in France.



With a remarkable time of 38.29 seconds, Ghana emerged triumphant ahead of Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination on the track.



Despite experiencing a setback with a dropped baton on Day One of the Relays in the Bahamas, Ghana demonstrated resilience and prowess to clinch victory convincingly on Day Two.



"Your path to this milestone reflects your exceptional abilities, passion for success, and the true spirit of sportsmanship," the GOC indicated in the statement.



"GOC is working hard with its stakeholders to ensure that Team Ghana is well represented at the Olympic Games," it added.



See the statement by the GOC below:



