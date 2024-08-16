You are here: HomeSports2024 08 16Article 1970636

Source: thebftonline.com

GOIL re-introduces SUPER XP

GOIL has reintroduced its SUPER XP fuel, a Ron 91 grade, at a ceremony in Accra, adding to its popular Super XP 95 premium fuel.

This move offers customers more quality fuel choices to meet diverse needs.

GOIL's Group CEO, Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering top-quality fuel products.

GOIL SUPER XP, designed for various vehicle types, includes XP3 additives for enhanced engine performance and efficiency.

The re-launch event featured promotional activities and was attended by GOIL's management, sales team, and the public.

