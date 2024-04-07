GPL: Accra Lions secures 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Lions secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The Lions, currently in 8th place with 33 points, were looking to strengthen their position, while Bofoakwa Tano, struggling in 16th place with 26 points, were aiming to avoid relegation threats.



The game began with both teams showing early dominance, but it was Sadat Seidu of Accra Lions who scored the winning goal in the 39th minute, assisted by winger Bernard Kesse.



In the second half, tactical changes were made as Blessing Asuman Dankwa replaced the injured Seidu for Accra Lions, while Bofoakwa Tano brought in midfielder Sammy Osae Akoto and forward Dacosta Aboagye.



Despite Bofoakwa Tano's increased attacking efforts, Accra Lions' defense remained solid, preventing any equalizers and securing a vital win in their quest for success in the league.



Accra Lions will face Hearts of Lions away in the 25th match week, while Bofoakwa Tano will host Aduana Stars at home.