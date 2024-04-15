GPL: Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Lions

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aduana Stars secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Heart of Lions at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium during match week 26 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



It was a hard-fought win for the Fire boys in Dormaa, as they had to show resilience to maintain their position in second place.



With this win, Aduana Stars now has 42 points, trailing league leaders FC Samartex by seven points.



Heart of Lions, who are battling relegation, put up a strong fight to keep the home team at bay until Aduana FC scored the winning goal in stoppage time.



Alex Boakye found the back of the net in the 93rd minute, securing a 1-0 victory for Aduana FC.



The loss is a setback for Heart of Lions in their fight against relegation, as they now sit second from the bottom with 25 points, five points away from safety.



Aduana Stars will face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Bibiani Dun’s Park on Saturday, April 20, 2024, while Heart of Lions will take on Nations FC at the Kpando Sports Stadium on the same day in match week 27 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.