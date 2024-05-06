GPL: Asante Kotoko secure 2-0 victory over Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Asante Kotoko secured their second victory in the last three matches by defeating Legon Cities 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon during match week 29 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The win was not without controversy, with the first goal being a contentious penalty and the second a messy finish.



This victory has propelled Asante Kotoko up the standings by two spots, now positioned in ninth place with 40 points after starting the day in eleventh.



On the other hand, the loss has caused the Royals to drop from tenth to eleventh place with 38 points, resulting in the two teams swapping positions.



Steven Mukwala put Asante Kotoko in the lead after 33 minutes by successfully converting a penalty that was awarded amidst debate.



Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen then scored the second goal for the home team just five minutes into the second half with a scrappy finish. The match concluded with a 2-0 victory for Kotoko.