GPL: Basake Holy Stars 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's quest for a fourth straight win came to an end with a challenging 1-1 draw against Basake Holy Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium in Nzema Anyinase on Sunday afternoon.



Kotoko initially took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to a precise shot from Albert Amoah, aiming to maintain their winning streak.



the home team fought back and equalized in the 81st minute, earning a vital point and preventing Kotoko from moving to the top of the league standings.



Despite controlling 58% of possession and matching Holy Stars with 24 goal attempts, Kotoko failed to convert their opportunities, with both sides registering 11 shots on target.



This draw leaves Kotoko three points behind league leaders Bibiani GoldStars, who achieved an impressive victory over Hearts of Oak.



Looking forward, Kotoko will take on Legon Cities in a midweek match, determined to bounce back from this disappointing outcome.