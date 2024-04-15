GPL: Bechem United secure a 3-2 win against Real Tamale United

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Bechem United emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Real Tamale United, securing a 3-2 win at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday during match week 26 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



This crucial victory propelled Bechem United from eighth place to fifth place in the league standings, accumulating a total of 38 points. On the other hand, Real Tamale United remains at the bottom of the league with 25 points.



The match began with a surprising goal from Awudu Mohammed of Real Tamale United, stunning the home fans just two minutes into the game. However, Bechem United quickly responded with an equalizer from Dari Aziz Haruna after fifteen minutes, leveling the score at 1-1.



Real Tamale United managed to regain the lead five minutes later, courtesy of an own goal from Emmanuel Ababio, resulting in a 2-1 advantage for the Northern Blues at halftime.



In the second half, Bechem United displayed their determination and resilience. Francis Acquah scored the equalizer in the 65th minute, bringing the score to 2-2. Shortly after, Cephas Kofi Mantey sealed the victory for Bechem United with a goal in the 70th minute.



Looking ahead, Real Tamale United will face Nsoatreman at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Meanwhile, Bechem United will take on Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation on the same day, as part of match week 27 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.