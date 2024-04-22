GPL: Berekum Chelsea secure 2-0 victory over Medeama SC

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Berekum Chelsea capitalized on their home advantage and emerged victorious against Medeama in the 27th matchday of the Ghana Premier League.



The highly competitive clash took place at the Golden City Park, where the Bibires and the Yellow and Mauve teams battled it out.



Chelsea secured a 2-0 win after a fierce battle against the reigning Premier League champions. The first half of the game ended in an exciting goalless draw, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net in this highly anticipated encounter.



However, the home team put on a stellar performance in the second half and managed to score two goals, securing all three points against the Tarkwa-based club. Hubert Gyau and Mezack Afriyie were the goal scorers for Berekum Chelsea, ensuring a victory on their own turf.



This win marks a return to winning ways for Berekum Chelsea, who had suffered a defeat in their previous fixture against Aduana Stars. It is worth noting that this is the second victory for Chelsea against Medeama this season.



They had previously secured a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg played in November 2023 at the Akoon Community Park.



Gyau opened the scoring in the 70th minute, giving the hosts the lead, and Afriyie sealed the victory with a goal nine minutes before full time.



With this win, Berekum Chelsea has climbed to the fifth position on the Ghana Premier League table, accumulating 41 points. On the other hand, Medeama has dropped to the eighth spot with 39 points.