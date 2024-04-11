GPL: Bibiani GoldStars secure 3-2 victory over Karela United

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bibiani Gold Stars intensified their battle against relegation by securing a late victory over Karela United with a scoreline of 3-2 at Dun's Park during match week 25 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Abednego Tetteh, a former striker for Hearts of Oak, proved to be the hero as he successfully converted a late penalty, earning his team all three points. This crucial win propelled Gold Stars from the 11th position to the 8th spot on the league table, accumulating a total of 35 points.



On the other hand, Karela United remains stuck in the 14th position with 32 points, dangerously close to the relegation zone, with only a two-point margin separating them.



The visitors, led by Dafie Humin Mohammed, swiftly opened the scoring just three minutes into the game. However, Prince Kwabena Owusu equalized for Gold Stars eleven minutes later.



Mawuli Wayo then secured the lead for the hosts with a goal four minutes after the hour mark. Nevertheless, Attah Kumi managed to level the score for Karela United.



In the eighth minute of added time, Abednego Tetteh stepped up and confidently converted a penalty, ultimately securing a 3-2 victory for Gold Stars.