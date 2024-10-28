GPL: Bibiani Goldstars secure 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Bibiani Goldstars FC maintained their strong performance in the Ghana Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



This crucial victory reinforced Goldstars’ lead at the top of the league table and ended Hearts’ impressive five-match unbeaten streak under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



half, Hearts of Oak controlled possession and applied pressure on Goldstars' defense, but goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi made several crucial saves to keep the match scoreless despite the Phobians' attempts to take an early lead.



As the second half progressed, Goldstars found their rhythm and capitalized on an opportunity in the 69th minute when Samuel Atta Kumi netted the winning goal, marking his third of the season and contributing to the Miners' unbeaten run.



Hearts had a chance to level the score with a late penalty, but Kobi's remarkable save from Hamza Issah ensured Goldstars held onto their lead.



With this victory, Goldstars sit atop the league standings with 18 points from eight matches, three points ahead of second-placed Asante Kotoko SC, solidifying their status as serious title contenders this season.