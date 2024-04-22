GPL: Bofoakwa Tano holds Bechem United to a goalless draw

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bofoakwa Tano and Bechem United played to a 1-1 draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21, 2024.



Boa-At Regain scored first for the visitors in the 29th minute, but Bashiru Abu equalized for Bofo in the 37th minute.



Despite both teams pushing for a winner in the second half, no goals were scored.



The match ended in a draw, leaving Bechem United in 6th place with 39 points and a game in hand, while Bofoakwa Tano remains in 15th place with 31 points and faces Nsoatreman in their next game.



Bechem United will play against Heart of Lions in their upcoming match.