GPL: Heart of Lions secure 1-0 victory over Nsoatrmen

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Heart of Lions secured a vital 1-0 victory against Nsoatreman FC at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday during match week 29 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation.



The single goal in the first half has brought the top-tier newcomers within one point of safety, although they still sit second from the bottom with 32 points.



On the other hand, Nsoatreman maintains their fifth position despite the loss, accumulating 42 points, which places them ten points clear of relegation and ten points behind the league leaders.



The decisive goal arrived in the 26th minute courtesy of Mustapha Yakubu's effort, securing a crucial victory for Heart of Lions.



Following this triumph, Heart of Lions have now gathered seven points out of a possible nine, having won two matches and drawn once in their last three outings.



Looking forward, Heart of Lions are set to face Dreams FC in match week 30 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.



Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will challenge Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Kromansah Park in their upcoming league fixture.