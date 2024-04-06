GPL: Nations FC secures 1-0 victory over Great Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC delivered a powerful message in the title race by securing a hard-fought victory over Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5, 2024.



The newly promoted team is experiencing a dreamlike moment as they have climbed to the top of the league standings, all thanks to Razak Simpson's exceptional free-kick during stoppage time.



In the 93rd minute, Nations were granted a free-kick just outside the penalty box, and Simpson confidently stepped up to strike the ball into the far-right side of the net, leaving Benjamin Asare in the post helpless.



Throughout the game, Olympics displayed resilience and compactness, effectively containing Nations' attacking force.



Although it seemed like the match would end in a draw, Simpson's brilliance secured a last-minute victory for the hosts.



Under Mingle's guidance, Nations now hold a one-point lead at the summit of the league standings. They will maintain this position after matchday 24 if Samartex fails to defeat the defending champions, Medeama, on Sunday.



With four consecutive wins under their belt, Nations' momentum is undeniable. On the other hand, Olympics missed out on a chance to secure back-to-back victories and will be disappointed that they couldn't hold on to at least a point in Abrankese.