GPL: Nations FC upsets Asante Kotoko with 1-0 win

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations Football Club delivered a stunning performance on Sunday night, defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a Ghana Premier League match.



The game, part of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The Ashanti Region-based Asante Kotoko, hoped to break a three-game winless streak against Nations FC.



However, despite their efforts, they were unable to secure a victory. The visitors, on the other hand, capitalized on their chances, with Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scoring the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute.



The defeat marks Asante Kotoko's fourth consecutive loss in the Ghana Premier League, having previously been defeated by Karela United, Accra Lions, and Aduana Stars. This poor run has seen them drop in the league standings.



Nations FC's triumph has elevated them to second place in the league standings, trailing the top team by a mere two points. This victory has cemented their reputation as a dominant and influential entity in Ghana's football landscape.