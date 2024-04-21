GPL: Nsoatreman FC come from behind to beat RTU 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman Football Club delivered a spirited performance, resulting in a 2-1 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League.



This thrilling encounter took place during Week 27 of the ongoing league season at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



RTU showcased their skills in the first half, managing to equalize and take the lead in the 28th minute through a goal from Mohammed Mankuyeli.



However, Nsoatreman FC displayed an impressive fight after halftime, ultimately turning the tables and securing the win.



Collins Kudjoe's injury-time equalizer sealed the victory for the visitors, earning them three crucial points.



As a result, Nsoatreman FC now sits in 4th place on the Ghana Premier League table, while RTU remains at the bottom after 27 games this season.